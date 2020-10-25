Students give back with day of service

Regional News

Jackson, MS (WAPT) — Students from Belhaven University are coming together to beautify their campus and impact the community around the university.

Dozens of Belhaven students came out Saturday morning to lend a hand in service events around campus.

Student Event Coordinator Taijah Lamar said the event hits home for her, and she is glad she can help those outside the campus.

“Belhaven is such a special place and community, and we wanted to be able to share it with the people around us since we never have a chance to connect with them,” Lamar said. “We have football and basketball players, dance and math majors all coming together to work together and spread our love for the community.”

Students created paintings and blankets to send to nursing homes and Batson Children’s Hospital.

Other students stepped foot on the Blazers football field to clean the field goal post and rake leaves.

“It’s really great to know that we all have a heart to serve. That’s one of the biggest things here — to serve others,” Raven Rembert said. “It’s encouraging and positive with everything that’s going on right now.”

Many of the students wore masks while volunteering and worked in groups distant from each other.

Belhaven Director of Athletics Scott Little said he was proud of the discipline the students showed.

“They bought in, and they are holding each other accountable,” Little said. “They know what’s at stake. They want to be here on campus to get their education. We are doing it within the boundaries of social distancing and smaller groups, and we’re doing it for each other.”

