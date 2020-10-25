Teen bag boy offers money to help man with groceries

Regional News

Covington, KY (WLWT) — A Covington teenager is being applauded for an act of kindness.

“Just treat people the way you want to be treated (and) always help out if someone needs it,” Teo Jordan said.

Jordan is an 18-year-old student at Holmes High School. Jordan’s words about caring for others is a powerful message but while working at a Kroger grocery store the kindness he showed a shopper is proof actions can speak even louder than words.

“I just seen I wanted to help the guy. I saw that he didn’t have the money for all the groceries that he wanted. The cashier told him he would have to put some of the thing back so I just thought in my head I would give him this $35 so he could have all the food that he wants,” Jordan said.

He has only worked as a bagger at Kroger for a few weeks and was working to help his family and also save for a car.

But that was not more important than his act of kindness to a perfect a stranger.

“I am proud of Teo. I’m overwhelmed with joy. You try to instill in your kids right and wrong but you don’t know if they comprehend, so yes I’m very proud,” said Stephanie Burton, Teo Jordan’s mother.

