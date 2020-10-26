Officials recognize life guards, good samaritan who saved swimmer

Regional News

ELLICOTT CITY, MD (WJZ) — Several lifeguards and a good Samaritan in Howard County are being hailed as heroes.

They jumped into action and are credited with saving the life of a swimmer who stopped breathing.

The whole thing was caught on camera last month at the Roger Carter Community Center.

The victim was floating in the water before the swimmer in the aisle next to him noticed something was wrong.

That’s when the lifeguards jump in to help, applying CPR and grabbing the AED.

The victim was in suspected cardiac arrest, but he was awake and breathing by the time medics arrived.

“When people recognize the issue, have the level of First Aid or CPR training, and do something when they recognize that issue, lives can be saved,” Howard County Fire Chief William Anuszewski said.

“If an emergency happens, be an immediate responder like the outstanding individuals we are honoring today,” Anuszewski added.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball also thanked the heroes for their life-saving efforts and presented them each with a certificate of recognition.

