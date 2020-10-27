A UCLA freshman has died in tragic fall near campus

Regional News

WESTWOOD, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — It’s become mark of a life lost too soon as flowers and candles remind everyone passing by an apartment complex in Westwood of an accident that killed a student at UCLA.

It happened early Saturday morning at 433 Midvale, a luxury apartment complex just a couple blocks from UCLA’s campus. Students who live there were emotional coming and going and not ready to speak on camera about the moment that cost their neighbor his life.

But off camera they described the teenager as “a light”, a young man full of promise and hope that everyone enjoyed being around.

Laila Adarkar says she didn’t know the freshman personally, but has heard his story.

“I know everyone was just pretty devastated and said he’s someone to be missed,” said Adarkar.

The coroner has yet to make the family notification necessary to release his name. But neighbors tell us he was hanging out on the roof with a couple of friends when he slipped and fell off.

He was taken to the hospital but died around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

The area he was standing on didn’t have railings and tenants say it’s clearly marked with signs warning people to stay away.

UCLA says they are devastated by the death of this freshman and they’ve offered support to his family and counseling to his neighbors and fellow students.

