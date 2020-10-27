Snowbirds from Canada face issues traveling to Arizona due to COVID-19 restrictions

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX, AZ (KTVK/KPHO) — Many snowbirds split their time between Phoenix and Canada, but COVID-19 is making that tricky for some.

Maria Speziale lives near Toronto, but she travels to Phoenix four to five times a year with her husband.

Her condo in Ahwutukee is a special place for them. “I think it’s the weather, the people,” said Speziale. “It’s like time stands still. It’s just so calming and relaxing.”

She hasn’t been back to Arizona in more than six months because of travel restrictions. “I was supposed to leave on Friday, this Friday,” said Speziale. “I canceled it probably about three weeks ago. I kept hoping something would change.”

The Canadian/U.S. border is closed. You can’t travel by car, but you can fly here. For Speziale, the problem for her family is that Canada requires people to quarantine for two weeks when they get back. “Which means my husband’s business is on hold for another two weeks,” said Speziale.

They also have children living with them in Canada. “I don’t know if we’d be able to quarantine in the house with them,” said Speziale. “We may have to go to a hotel, so it’s a concern.”

Speziale said no driving can also be tough on snowbirds, who usually bring their cars down to the states during winter and stay for months at a time. “That’s a lot more inconvenient for them,” said Speziale.

For the first time in 11 years, she won’t be in Arizona for November and December. “It’s been horrible,” said Speziale. “I miss it terribly.”

She won’t fly back here until Canada lifts the quarantine requirement. “If I can, I’m praying after Christmas, but I don’t know,” said Speziale. “I’m being very optimistic.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.