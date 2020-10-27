Teen makes impassioned plea asking immigration officials to halt father’s deportation

Regional News

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (KPIX) — A San Francisco Bay Area teenager issued an impassioned plea Tuesday to federal immigration officials, asking them to halt the deportation of her father back to Mexico.

Hulissa Aguilar, a 14-year old daughter and U.S. citizen, is fearing the financial impact she and her two young siblings will face if her father, Hugo, is sent back to his native Mexico for a second time.

Hugo Aguilar illegally came the U.S. as a 16-year-old, graduated from Mt. Eden High School and has spent much of the last two decades working locally as a carpenter.

He was convicted of a drug charge in 2005, completed a two-year jail sentence and was returned to Mexico. He illegally re-entered the country a short time later and rejoined his family.

In 2017, Immigration agents once again took him into custody. He was detained by ICE at West County Detention Facility for 17 months before he was released pending legal hearings. A federal court and an appeals court have upheld his deportation order which could be carried out within the next few weeks.

Now, his children, family and friends were asking immigration officials to ignore those court decisions.

“My dad has always done what he could for me,” Hulissa said in a prepared statement. “He is a father who needs to provide for and support me and my two younger siblings. I’m asking you to please stop the deportation process. This is his home.”

Hulissa — who lives with her mother — also posted a video on YouTube.

Hugo was told on Sept. 18th he had a week to turn himself into immigration authorities in a week for deportation. That was extended because of the COVID-19 outbreak to Nov. 2nd.

“Even though we did get more time, it still doesn’t make up for the time which could be potentially lost with him,” she said.

A rally was planned for Tuesday morning in front of ICE headquarters in San Francisco,

