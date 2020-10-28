After Illinois officers exchange gunfire during chase, another pursuit speeds through crime scene

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

BROOKLYN, IL (KMOV) — Police in the Metro East were shot at in the multiple of an overnight chase.

Officials told News 4 it started around midnight when officers were called to a fight at the Bottoms Up nightclub in Brooklyn. When police arrived, they saw a car speeding away and started chasing it.

When the pursuit got to the McKinley Bridge a passenger in the vehicle started shooting, police said. Investigators said an officer returned fire as the car went into Missouri.

No officers were hit by gunfire and police are not sure if anyone in the suspect’s car was injured.

After officers closed the bridge to investigate a second pursuit went through the first crime scene. During that pursuit, one car was stopped, and two people were arrested. A second car was able to get away.

A couple hours after that, another car drove through the crime scene on the bridge and hit two police cars. Police said the driver of that car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and DUI charges could be forthcoming.

The McKinley Bridge was reopened before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.