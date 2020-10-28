‘Dedicated’ mother was holding husband’s hand when killed by accused drunk driver

Regional News

ST LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — A family is mourning the loss of a wife and mother killed Monday night.

Investigators said Latrishia “Trish” Kent, 35, was hit and killed on South Broadway north of Arlee Avenue in South County around 9:15 p.m.

Her mother, Marie Langston, said her daughter was holding hands with her husband when she was hit. Langston said she believes the two had gone out for a few drinks nearby and were walking to their car when the crash happened.

“It came so fast it just ripped her hands right out, their hands apart, I know it slung her pretty far and he ran up to her and said she was already gone,” Langston said.

Police arrested the 23-year-old driver of the Crown Victoria that hit Kent. He was held on charges of driving while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another, leaving the scene of an accident and involuntary manslaughter, second-degree. He has not yet been formally charged by St. Louis County authorities.

Kent was known as a dedicated mother and hard worker. Langston said her daughter cleaned homes and was always working to provide a steady income for her children. She said Kent was incredibly close with her father who passed away from lung cancer in 2005. Langston said she is devastated by her daughter’s loss but finds comfort knowing her daughter is now with her father.

“She loved her daddy a whole lot and she’s with him,” Langston said.

