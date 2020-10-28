Employees, patrons out of Candler Food Lion safe; Suspect still barricaded inside

Regional News

CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Officers with the Asheville Police Department are currently on scene at the Food Lion on Smokey Park Highway with a barricaded subject.

Currently, all employees and patrons are out of the building safe.

Asheville police and the Crisis Negotiation Team are on scene working to get a barricaded individual outside as well.

Officials say a call came from inside the store, saying an individual was in crisis. News 13 is working to learn more details at this time.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Avoid the area if possible.

