High School to forfeit remainder of 2020 varsity football season after positive COVID-19 test

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Rockhurst High School announced Tuesday that their football season has ended after a positive coronavirus case within the program.

The high school sent a statement to KCTV5 News.

“Rockhurst High School has been fortunate to conduct in-person school with many activities since August. During that time, Rockhurst has adhered to CDC standards for safety in light of SARS-CoV-2. Rockhurst has also frequently communicated updates to all families on a regular basis, including any positive cases for students at school. Rockhurst has contacted the KCMO Health Department as required for any positive case and has contact traced in each applicable instance to provide notice for any person needing to quarantine.

While overall our caseloads have been small, we have adhered to these standards with integrity for the care of our community. It is with sadness, but hope in looking to the future, that Rockhurst High School will forfeit the remainder of its 2020 varsity football season. In collaboration with the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department, it was determined that varsity football competition should be ceased due to a positive CoViD-19 case within the program.

The final conclusion made between Rockhurst and the Health Department was that all team members must be quarantined for two weeks following the positive case, resulting in a forfeit of this Friday’s District Quarterfinal game. We are extremely proud of our student-athletes and coaches for their tremendous performance this season, and with significant momentum heading into the playoffs. Each game, each practice, has been a gift for the formation of our young men and we are grateful for what they have given to the Rockhurst community.

It is unfortunate that, at this time, CoViD-19 does not allow their season to continue.”

