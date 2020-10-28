Kitten found with paws frozen to semi trailer rescued by Good Samaritan

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Commerce City, CO (KCNC) — A tiny kitten, just 5 weeks old, was rescued after it was found with its paws and tail frozen to a parked semi-trailer at a tire shop in Commerce City.

“A patron of the shop discovered a kitten hanging off the side of one of the tires, her paws and tail frozen to the metal surface, trapping her in place,” officials with the Denver Dumb Friends League stated.

“It was unknown how long she had been there, but the kind individual knew he needed to bring her to safety.”

Temperatures were below freezing on Monday in the Denver metro area.

Thankfully, the man who found the kitten knew the best way to free it, without causing more pain, was with some warm water.

“Without hesitation, the gentleman climbed under the semi-trailer and gently warmed the kitten’s paws and tail by splashing warm water on the areas stuck to the tire,” DDFL officials said.

They said it took nearly 20 minutes to free the kitten — as the good Samaritan was careful to keep her as dry as possible.

Once free, she was wrapped in a moving blanket and brought to the Dumb Friends League.

“Frightened and freezing, the kitten, against all odds, appears to be healthy with limited injuries to her paws and tail,” officials said.

The kitten will go to a foster home until she is 8-weeks-old — and the gentleman who helped save her is interested in adopting her once she is fully recovered.

“Without intervention from the compassionate stranger, it is unlikely this kitten would have survived the night,” DDFL officials said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.