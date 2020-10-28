Placer supervisors vote to change racist lake Tahoe street name

Regional News

KINGS BEACH, CA (KOVR) — A Tahoe street name that many consider racist will be changed.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to rename “Coon Street” in Kings Beach to “Raccoon Street.” It was named in 1926. According to county records, the streets running north to south in the subdivision were given animal names such as Fox, Bear and Deer, while the streets running east to west were named after fish like Rainbow, Golden and Steelhead.

See the location maps here.

More than 500 people signed petitions in support of changing the street name.

Officials say it will cost the county just over $4,000 to replace more than two dozen street signs.

This street is just the latest thing to be renamed in Tahoe as the country undergoes a racial reckoning. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will change its name next year because the word “squaw” is considered a racist and sexist slur to Native Americans.

