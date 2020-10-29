6-year-old boy shows off custom-made In-N-Out costume that fits over wheelchair

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

HIGHLAND, CA (KABC) — Meet Maddux, a 6-year-old boy from Highland who loves Halloween.

Maddux was born with Spina Bifida and Achondroplasia Dwarfism, so every year his parents make him a custom costume that fits over his wheelchair.

The costumes began when Maddux turned three and received his first wheelchair, and since then he has dressed up as Fred Flintstone in the Flintstone car, a Pac Man classic arcade game and a USPS postal worker driving a mail truck — all custom-made by his family.

This year, Maddux is dressing up in a costume inspired by one of his favorite restaurants: In-N-Out.

“His favorite food is grilled cheese and french fries and he especially loves this from In-N-Out,” Maddux’s mom, Desirée Remillet, told ABC7 over Instagram direct message.

The full ensemble includes an In-N-Out truck, shirt, bag and hopefully lots of grilled cheese.

Each year, the inspiration behind each costume is inclusivity.

“Just because he is in a wheelchair doesn’t mean he has to miss out on the Halloween fun and festivities,” said Remillet.

The Remillet family is already planning on next year’s costume, hoping to make one inspired by their favorite Los Angeles teams. Ideas include Vin Scully in the Dodgers press box or a Kings Zamboni.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.