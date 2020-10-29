‘All the way up to her last breath, doing an act of kindness’ | Father of good Samaritan killed on I-44 speaks out

Regional News

Eureka, MO (KMOV) — The father of a woman who was killed while stopping to help others after a crash on Interstate 44 in Eureka Tuesday, is speaking out. John Barrale said his daughter, 30-year old Heather Baker, always had a smile on her face and enjoyed helping others.

“She just had that glow, smiling, laughing,” he said.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Baker and another good Samaritan, 28-year-old Jessie Christopher, pulled over on the side of I-44 near Highway 109 to help a tractor trailer and pickup truck that were on the shoulder after crashing.

While Baker and Christopher were checking on the drivers, they were then hit by another tractor trailer.

Baker was killed. Christopher was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer, 60-year-old Tony Pope, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Baker was a nurse with Total Access Urgent Care. She also was a frequent volunteer with S.O.S. Serving Our Streets, which focuses on helping the homeless.

She did a lot of work with the ministry as far as handing out clothes and food and prayer,” said Wayne Ervin, who’s known as “Pastor Wayne.”

Barrale said he received an alert on his phone about the accident on I-44, but didn’t learn till later that his daughter was involved. He said he’s proud Baker cared enough to stop to try to help people involved in an accident.

“Wow, wow. How can I not be proud of my daughter? All the way up to her last breath, doing an act of kindness,” said Barrale.

Total Access Urgent Care released the following statement following Baker’s death:

“While heroically attempting to help passengers involved in a car accident, Heather Baker was struck by another vehicle causing catastrophic injuries. As a Medical Assistant, Heather joined the Total Access Urgent Care family in 2018 and was quickly promoted to team leader, clinical trainer, and, ultimately, Brigade Leader. She was a beloved member of the team, well known for her consistent compassion and energetic leadership.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.

