Early voting delayed in multiple counties due to power outages
Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Fulton County Elections officials said power outages and other problems from the passage of Tropical Storm Zeta have forced early voting to be delayed at multiple locations.
Early Voting is delayed at the following locations in Fulton County:
Ponce de Leon Library
Wolf Creek Library
Adams Park Library
Chastain Park
East Roswell Library
Helene Mills Senior Center
Milton Library
Etris Community Center
No timeline on when the sites may be open has been provided for Fulton sites.
In Cobb County, early voting locations will not open until 10 a.m. However, power issues at some locations could delay opening further.
