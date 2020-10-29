Joe Biden to visit Milwaukee, 4 days before election

Regional News

Milwaukee, WI (WDJT) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 30 his campaign announced.

The visit comes on the same day as President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Green Bay, one of the most severe coronavirus hotspots in the country.

Friday’s trip would be Biden’s third trip to Wisconsin this year. The former vice president first came to Wisconsin in September to visit Kenosha following the unrest there that was sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake. In late September, Biden also visited Manitowoc for a campaign event.

The final Marquette University Law School Poll released Oct. 28 has Biden ahead of Trump 48-43 in the last week of the presidential race.

