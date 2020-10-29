Sheriff: Man accidentally fires gun into neighboring apartment, no injuries reported

Regional News

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — A 26-year-old man was cited after accidentally firing a gun into the apartment below him on Tuesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a reported shooting at the Timber Creek Apartments at 1220 Northwest Barnes Road just before 7:00 p.m.

When they arrived they learned Brandon Brown had accidentally fired his gun into the apartment below him which went through the floor into a bed located in the apartment below.

The family who lives in the apartment below told deputies that a two-year-old boy had been playing in the bedroom when the bullet landed. He was not injured.

Brown told deputies that he had gone to a bar earlier that evening and when he got home he decided to clean his gun and thought it wasn’t loaded. But it was. He said he immediately ran down to check on the family living below him after he accidentally fired the gun.

Deputies say Brown was visibly intoxicated and admitted to drinking a few beers before cleaning his gun. He was issued a citation in-lieu of being arrested for reckless endangering and his gun was seized for evidence.

The sheriff’s office wants to urge the importance of gun safety.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Range Master, Cpl. Dan Muehleck says, “I encourage all firearm owners to exercise caution when handling a gun and treat each gun as if it was loaded.”

