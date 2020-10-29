Two suspects arrested in connection to OK shooting death

Regional News

POTEAU, OK (KFSM) — Poteau Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found unconscious bleeding from his head on Monday (Oct. 26).

According to Poteau Police Chief Stephen Fruen, Poteau officers were called to 204 South Bagwell Street about an unconscious male bleeding from the head.

The man, identified as Billy Leroy Mashaney, was taken to the Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, where he later died, according to Chief Fruen. Mashaney’s body was transported to Tulsa for an autopsy.

Following an investigation, it was noted by medical officials that Mashaney’s death was suspicious.

After further investigation, officials found Mashaney’s death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators have arrested Ike Issac Maniel Ritter II, 27, of Poteau.

Ritter was booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center on charges of First Degree Murder, First Degree Burglary, and Possession of a Firearm After Felony Conviction.

Investigators made another arrest in connection with Mashaney’s death late Tuesday (Oct. 27) evening.

Rodney Neal Ritter, 58, of Poteau, was booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center late Tuesday night on charges of Accessory to Murder, Shooting with Intent to Kill, Possession of a Firearm after Felony Conviction and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute.

