Hunters asked to have animals checked for fatal disease

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

KALISPELL, MT (KPAX) — State wildlife officials are encouraging hunters in Northwest Montana to submit samples of harvested deer, elk and moose to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has established sampling stations in seven areas across Northwest Montana including in Kalispell, Libby and Eureka.

CWD is a progressive fatal neurological disease that infects deer, elk and moose.

FWP spokesman Dillon Tabish says positive tests for CWD in Northwest Montana have so far only been found in the Libby area.

He added that FWP officials are collecting data to better understand where Chronic Wasting Disease is prevalent while coming up with management strategies.

FWP officials were encouraged by the number of samples submitted during opening weekend of general deer and elk hunting season.

“You know we had over a 170 come through involving whitetail deer mostly; but also, some mule deer, couple elk, a moose — which is great,” Tabish said.

“And it shows that hunters are interested in participating in this surveillance effort which is really what we like to see because that will help us gather more data for Northwest Montana,” he added.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.