Man gets 10 years for attempted sexual enticement of 13-yo girl

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, HI (KITV) — The Honorable District Judge Helen Gillmor sentenced 32-year-old Zachariah Fredrickson of Kapolei, Hawaii, to ten years in prison, to be followed by ten years of supervised release, for attempting to entice a 13 year-old minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity. He will also pay a $5000 special assessment pursuant to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015.

U.S. Attorney Kenji M. Price for the District of Hawaii stated that according to court documents and information presented in court, on March 25, 2019, Fredrickson engaged in a series of online chats with an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl. During their conversations, Fredrickson arranged to meet the girl in person with the intent to engage in sexual activity. Fredrickson then traveled to an agreed-upon location, and was later arrested.

“My office will continue to protect children in our communities from those who lurk in the corners of cyberspace seeking opportunities to exploit them. These kinds of prosecutions put child sex predators on notice that the Department of Justice will not sit by idly by while they try to take advantage of children. The federal law enforcement community and its partners will proactively bring these perpetrators to justice,” stated U.S. Attorney Price.

“In today’s world, the internet allows our children to connect globally. Unfortunately, many parents, do not know who their children are connecting with online” stated Special Agent in Charge Eli S. Miranda. “Predators like Fredrickson use technology to sexually exploit our children. But the FBI remains vigilant and committed to catching these criminals and ensuring that justice is served

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.