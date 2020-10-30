Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool sends jersey to fan with dementia

Regional News

Pittsburgh, PA (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool sent an autographed jersey to a fan with dementia. The surprise made the super fan’s day.

Earlier this month, the man’s son posted a video to TikTok, asking Steelers Nation to help raise his father’s spirits. Claypool delivered, sending the autographed jersey to the fan in Alabama.

“I bawl every time I look at it,” said superfan Jimmy Swoager, who is from Pittsburgh.

B.J. Swoager, the man’s son, posted the video to his social media account and was overwhelmed with the response.

“Chase Claypool, man, he came through. He blessed my dad in ways I never thought he would,” said B.J. Swoager.

Jimmy and B.J. are also going to the Steelers’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.

