Police: Deaf man beaten, shot by men demanding money

Minneapolis, MN (WCCO) — A 57-year-old deaf man is recovering after being beaten and shot Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul after two men confronted him demanding money.

The St. Paul Police Department says the assault happened shortly before 2 p.m., near the intersection of Milton Street and University Avenue, on the border of the East Midway and Summit-University neighborhoods.

The victim told police that four men approached him, with two of the men demanding money. The victim reported that he didn’t initially understand what the men wanted. After the moment of confusion, he told the men he didn’t have anything.

In response, the men threw punches at the victim, hitting him in the chest and head. When the victim fell to the ground, one of the men took out a gun and fired it at the man’s leg. While his first shot missed, the second hit.

The men ran away, and the victim called 911, police say. Emergency crews brought the man to Regions Hospital for treatment; he is expected to survive.

So far, no arrests have been made. The assault is under investigation.

This shooting comes as St. Paul, and Minneapolis, have experienced a surge of violence over the past several months.

Also on Wednesday, a woman on an early-morning dog walk in St. Paul was struck in the hip by a stray bullet. She is expected to survive.

