Police release property owner after burglar shot, killed

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KOCO) — A metro homeowner shot and killed a burglar after confronting him Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened at a home near NW 27th and Drexel. Several neighbors said the homeowner has been battling multiple break-ins lately.

Neighbors said the homeowner was building a fence to keep burglars away. That’s why he was at the home last night at the time of the shooting.

Neighbor Camille Jones summed up the risk of breaking into the home.

“You have to understand, if you’re going to break into someone’s home, you’re going to risk dying,” she said.

Neighbors said they also had been dealing with break-ins lately.

“How do we protect ourselves and how do we protect our neighbors?” Jones asked.

Jones said it was “just a matter of time” before someone was hurt because of the break-ins.

The homeowner’s friend, James Jacobs, was helping him build the fence.

“So nobody else could break in,” Jacobs said.

“That guy could have been after me!” Jacobs said of being at the home when the burglar came.

Jacobs said he would’ve done the same thing to the person who broke in. Police took the property owner into custody for questioning but has since been released.

“You have to stand your ground,” Jones said.

It will be up to the district attorney whether the property owner will face any charges.

Police haven’t said whether the burglar was armed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.