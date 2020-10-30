POV video shows deadly outcome of distracted driving, first-hand

Regional News

Minneapolis, MN (WCCO) — For the first time, we’re seeing the view of a deadly crash from inside the truck driver’s cab.

Sam Hicks got an alert on his phone and looked down at it for just eight seconds; eight seconds at 63 miles per hour took the life of 54-year-old Robert Bursick.

The crash happened February 2018 near Lake Elmo. Authorities say Hicks admitted that he had been texting when he struck Bursick’s vehicle on Highway 36 at Lake Elmo Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, Hicks also said he was using the Zillow app on his phone at the time of the crash.

Hicks was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide. Sentencing is scheduled for July 19.

Bursick was a professor at North Hennepin Community College and owned Dragonfly Gardens Nursery.

