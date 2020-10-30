Program to give aid to students pursuing high-demand careers

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Lincoln, NE (Lincoln Star Journal ) — Students bound for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue careers in engineering, math or computer information systems will be able to apply for a new scholarship created by the state earlier this year.

The Nebraska Career Scholarships Act, introduced on behalf of Gov. Pete Ricketts and passed by the Legislature in August, provides $2 million annually to students across the NU system who will fill gaps in the state’s workforce.

Incoming UNL freshmen and transfer students who apply could receive at least $8,000 in scholarship money, as long as those students pursue high-demand careers and complete a Nebraska-based internship before graduating.

Chancellor Ronnie Green called the program “a much-welcomed tool that will further enable the university to strengthen our Nebraska communities.”

“Supporting our students and growing our workforce are top priorities here at the state’s flagship, land-grant institution,” Green said in a news release.

UNL Director of Admissions Abby Freeman called the Nebraska Career Scholarship a “win-win” for students.

“This program supports our students not only financially, but through hands-on learning experiences they can use to build a foundation for their entire careers,” Freeman said.

At UNL, students enrolled in a wide range of engineering fields — agricultural, biological systems, civil, computer, construction engineering electrical, mechanical and software — as well as programs in athletic training, communications science disorders, computer science, and mathematics would qualify for a scholarship.

Applications for scholarships for the spring 2021 semester are open through Dec. 1. Students are encouraged to complete the Free Application for Financial Student Aid for fullest consideration, the university said.

First-year students and transfer students who plan to enroll next fall should apply before March 1 for priority consideration and May 1 for subsequent consideration.

UNL will award scholarships, which can be used for tuition, fees, room and board or other educational needs, based upon academic performance. The scholarships are renewable for students who maintain a 2.5 grade-point average and complete 30 credit hours per year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.