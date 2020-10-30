Tree collapses onto Georgia home killing two people inside

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Gwinnett County, GA (WGCL) — Police and fire crew members are working to clear a scene after a tree fell on a Gwinnett County home that left two people dead inside Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to the home in the 500 block of West Garner Street in Buford. Upon arrival, crew members found the fallen tree over the resident’s bed. According to authorities, a man and woman in their twenties were pinned on their bed by the tree. The two were deceased by the time firefighters arrived to the scene.

FD Technical Rescue crew members worked with Willard Wrecker Services, who provided a boom, to stabilize and cut away tree limbs.

“This is a very tragic situation for the family and the community. The incident demonstrates the magnitude of the powerful wind gusts during the aftermath of Tropical Storm Zeta,” said a spokesperson for the department.

The medical Examiner has been requested to respond to the scene. Officials have not yet released the identity of the victims at this time.

Gwinnett County has had a busy morning due to Zeta, officials say there were over 175 calls county wide.

This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.