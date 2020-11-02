20 people arrested, more than 550 ordered to leave illegal party at Bronx warehouse

Regional News

New York (WCBS) — Twenty people were arrested and more than 550 people were ordered to leave an illegal party at a warehouse in the Bronx early Saturday morning when it was broken up by New York City Deputy Sheriffs.

Authorities said they watched more than 150 people dressed in costumes enter the warehouse on Seabury Avenue before it was busted around 1:30 a.m.

Once inside, deputies said they found at least 557 people – many without face coverings – crowded together and drinking. The authorities later learned the venue was not licensed by the New York State Liquor Authority to serve alcohol.

Twenty people were arrested, charged and are due in court for violating Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s executive orders that restrict nonessential gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Around the same time as this incident, deputies in Brooklyn busted a similar party, where nearly 400 people were packed inside a warehouse.

