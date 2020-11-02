Bars, restaurants to start contact tracing patrons

Regional News

Michigan, USA (WNEM) — Restaurants and bars in Michigan will be required to participate in contract tracing starting Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said owners will need to keep records of the names and phone numbers of customers, along with the date and time of their entry.

Depending on how the restaurant chooses to collect the data, customers may be able to scan a QR code on their cell phone to input the information themselves.

