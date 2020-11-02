Couple gets married outside nursing home so grandma can watch ceremony

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Rockville, NY (WCBS) — A nursing home patient on Long Island got a window with a view during her granddaughter’s wedding ceremony.

Louisa Mattera and David Urban live in Pennsylvania, but they decided to a hold a coronavirus-safe wedding ceremony in Rockville.

The two exchanged vows in front of a window outside the Skilled Nursing and Rehabiliation center where Louisa’s grandmother, Kathy, safely sat behind the glass.

After the ceremony, they even took pictures with grandma.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.