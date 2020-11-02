Eighth grader dies from COVID-19, school says

Regional News

WASHINGTON, MO (KMOV) — An eighth-grader in Franklin County died over the weekend from complications caused by the coronavirus, marking the first death under the age of 18 in the state.

Officials from Washington Middle School said Peyton Baumgarth died over the weekend after developing symptoms from COVID-19. He was 13 years old.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family,” school officials said in an email sent to parents and staff. “The family also asks that we all remember to wear masks, wash hands frequently and follow guidelines. COVID-19 is real and they want to remind students and parents to take these precautions in and outside of school.”

School officials were informed he was quarantined on October 26. His last day at the school was October 22.

The school will bring in additional counselors on Wednesday when students return to the middle school for support.

“Because we know this will impact our school community emotionally, we encourage you to be especially sensitive and prepare to offer support to your child(ren) during this difficult time,” the email reads.

His family created a GoFundMe for funeral costs.

According to Missouri’s health department, five people between 18 and 24 have died from the virus so far in the state. The state’s coronavirus dashboard doesn’t show anybody under 18 has died, Peyton’s death would be the first.

A total of 16,915 Missourians under the age of 18 have been infected by the virus statewide so far.

