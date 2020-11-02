Free ‘Homework Hotline’ expands tutoring availability

Regional News

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — There’s now more help available for the growing number of students returning home to virtual learning in our state.

“We’ve been really busy, it’s been really wonderful to see, we’ve been able to transition and hire new teachers to actually work from home and so that’s something that up until this year, we never thought would be a possibility,” said Madeline Adams.

Starting with only eight to 10 teachers a night, Adams says the free tutoring service, “Homework Hotline,” has just doubled it’s tutoring capacity, now typically having 20 teachers helping students each night.

Students calling more often, working with teachers longer, and now more students from throughout the state, are reaching out for homework help.

“We partner with 49 counties and community organizations and we’re seeing calls from counties we’ve never seen calls from before,” Adams said.

Also new to help area children, expanded tutoring hours, now starting an hour earlier at 3 p.m..

“If you hear this, reach out to your neighbor, reach out to your church, reach out to your youth group and remind them that Homework Hotline is a valuable resource for all Tennessee students, public school, private school, parochial school, home school – any sort of resource for our K-12 students here in Tennessee,” Adams said.

Again, the new expanded online service hours for Homework Hotline are now 3 to 8 p.m..

