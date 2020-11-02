Igloos, heated tents and fire pits. These local restaurants are prepared for winter
ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — As the temperatures drop, restaurants around St. Louis are working to extend the outdoor dining experience through the winter months. These restaurants have purchased individual igloos for diners, built heated tents and added fire pits to create a cozy atmosphere.
Olio on Tower Grove Avenue set up individual greenhouses for each table. Owner Ben Poremba is asking diners to embrace the cold. Each greenhouse will be equipped with a heater. Tented spaces are popping up outside of restaurants all across the area.
Restaurants with heated tents/patios:
Herbie’s in Clayton
Akar in Clayton
Little Fox in Fox Park
58 Hundred in South St. Louis
Heavy Riff Brewery in Dogtown
Taco Buddha in Clayton
Seedz Café in Clayton
Onesto Pizza in Southampton
Olio in Botanical Heights
Peno in Clayton
Brasserie in the Central West End
Sanctuaria Wild Tapas in the Grove
Frisco Barroom in Webster Groves
Farotto’s in Rock Hill
Schlafly Bottlework’s in Maplewood
Warm up next to a fire pit at these restaurants and breweries:
Urban Chestnut in Midtown
Bike Stop Café in St. Charles
Pat Connolly Tavern in Dogtown
The Royale in South St. Louis
Cinderhouse in Downtown
Tamm Avenue Grill in Dogtown
Handlebar in The Grove
Salt and Smoke in St. Charles
9 Mile Garden in Affton
Scarlett’s in Central West End
