NAACP Vancouver condemns violence in response to death of Kevin Peterson

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) — The Vancouver branch of the NAACP released a statement Sunday condemning the recent protest violence in the city in response to the death of Kevin Peterson.

Peterson was a Black man who was shot by Clark County Sheriff’s deputies after a foot pursuit on Highway 99 and in Hazel Dell on Thursday.

In a press conference on Friday, Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins said a narcotics investigation led deputies on a foot pursuit after Peterson. He reportedly shot at deputies who returned fire and killed him, according to Atkins.

Later that evening, a vigil was held in Hazel Dell for Peterson. After the vigil, a group of about 300 people gathered at Esther Short Park that turned violent, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Protests continued on Saturday prompting Vancouver police to close down Esther Short Park at 7:00 p.m. Protesters instead gathered across the street from the park.

Counter protesters were also in the area, but despite a few skirmishes between them, the evening stayed mostly peaceful.

In the statement issued on Sunday, the NAACP Vancouver said:

“NAACP Vancouver condemns the actions that resulted in damage and destruction during last night’s (October 30th) protest in Esther Short Park. We want to make it absolutely clear that the NAACP Vancouver was not involved in nor consulted in organizing the protest. We also want to make it abundantly clear to the participants that your non-peaceful behavior is totally antithetical to our values as an organization and as black citizens of Vancouver.

We absolutely supported a peaceful vigil recognizing the death of Kevin Peterson, empathizing with his family, and calling for a transparent and expedient investigation of the death of yet another black person in Vancouver at the hands of local law enforcement.

To the people involved in organizing the protest, we appreciate those of you who peacefully demonstrated. To those who committed damage, please do not assume that anarchy in any way, historically or now, defines or serves the needs or desires of the NAACP or black citizens in Vancouver. Furthermore, we offer our support and invite community organizers and activists who share our values to contact us for input about holding events in Vancouver. We have information about our community and resources that can help demonstrations be successful. The location where the demonstration and much of the damage and destruction took place houses and serves the needs of many elderly, low-income, and disabled BI-POC citizens. Your protest in no way respected or served them.

We will continue the fight in the tradition of non-violence.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.