Nearly 60 tons of rubbish cleared from area near Kea’au Beach Park Campground

Oahu, HI (KITV) — About 20 homeless people on Oahu’s Leeward Coast have a roof over their heads, while the half-mile stretch of land they were living on is a lot cleaner.

More than 100 city volunteers cleaned up undeveloped park land north of the Kea’au Beach Park Campground.

It took over a week for these crews to collect more than 58 tons of rubbish.

Homeless persons in the area were offered outreach services for transitional and emergency shelter assistance.

