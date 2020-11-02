Presidential candidates make Pennsylvania high priority

Regional News

PENNSYLVANIA, USA (WNEP) — There’s no question who these crowds of people are voting for in Tuesday’s election, flying flags in support of the President outside the Wyoming Valley Mall.

“Getting people back to work, a lot of people suffering from the COVID and I think we’re on the right track and on the up-swing and I think Donald Trump is gonna take us to where we need to be,” said Bob Lonsdale, Nanticoke.

Of the cars taking part in a road rally to support Donald Trump, few vehicles stood out more than this one, a Mercedes with the president himself emblazoned on the hood.

The owner, confident a red victory is on the horizon.

“I’ve put tons and tons of miles on this car this election season, and everywhere I go, it’s like this and bigger,” said Jackie Greer, Berwick.

Meanwhile, in the Poconos, a much more humble 20 cars lined up for a parade for Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

“Just trying to show that like, Biden has support in Rural Places, in Trump Country. You might not see us all the time, but we’re here,” said Amber Viola, Scranton.

The polarizing heat of the upcoming election was on full display outside of Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale, where Eric Trump rallied support for his father in the battleground of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Some supporters couldn’t get into the event once capacity was reached.

“I don’t even know if I’m gonna get in, I men hopefully but even if I don’t it’s still worth it because I’m with all my trump people, energy is great,” said Jacqueline Faught, New York.

But those with opposing political leanings were nearby waiving Flags in support of the former Vice President and Lackawanna County native Joe Biden.

People who turned out tell Newswatch 16 this election has gotten more attention than any other in our area.

“I’m happy that people are getting involved in politics and fighting for what they believe in. I don’t like the divisiveness; I think we need more empathy for each other and understanding,” said Viola.

Both candidates are expected to bring their campaigning efforts back to the Keystone State on Monday.

