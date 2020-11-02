School dIstrict investigating allegations marching band members wore Black face

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Peters Township, PA (KDAK) — The Peters Township School District has said they are investigating allegations that members of its marching band wore black face during a performance.

The allegations claim that some of the members wore the black face during the football game on Friday night against Woodland Hills.

“Peters Township School District does not condone or permit discrimination,” the district said in a statement provided to KDKA. “The District is investigating the student costume choices from Friday night’s football game and reviewing the actions or inactions on behalf of District staff present at the game.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.