Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin becomes winningest Black NFL head coach

Pittsburgh, PA (KDKA) — As Steelers wrapped up a 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens to improve to 7-0, Head Coach Mike Tomlin earned an achievement of his own.

The victory was his 140th win as a head coach in the NFL, passing Tony Dungy.

This makes Tomlin the winningest Black head coach in NFL history.

Since being hired in 2007, Tomlin and the Steelers have not had a losing season.

Tomlin’s record currently stands at 140-74-1, with the 140 wins good for 22nd all-time.

The Steelers won their sixth Super Bowl in 2009 under Tomlin and were in the Super Bowl again in 2011.

