UA encourages students to get tested for COVID-19 and social distance this Halloween weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFSM) — Heading into Halloween, the University of Arkansas encourages students to get tested for COVID-19 and continue following social distancing guidelines.

“We’re continuing to encourage our student population to get tested for COVID-19, whether they have symptoms, have been exposed or just want to be tested for their peace of mind,” John Thomas said.

The Pat Walker Health Center recently started offering rapid COVID-19 testing in addition to the PCR test. Communications Manager, John Thomas says they have also started a program giving students incentives for getting tested.

“Anytime there is an upcoming high-profile activity whether it’s a holiday or a football game or anything like that, the Pat Walker Health Center, those leaders anticipate an uptick in testing demands and they plan accordingly for that,” he said.

To get tested all students have to do is call the Pat Walker Health Center to schedule a time and then drive here to the Garland Avenue garage, and you don’t even have to get out of your car.

Senior Julia Nall says that this semester students have made many sacrifices. She says it’s been hard but encourages her fellow students to stick with social distancing this Halloween week.

“We still have Thanksgiving coming up, so any decisions we make this weekend could definitely affect our families when we go down to see them over the Thanksgiving break. So, really just think into the future and remember that the decisions we make will definitely impact us two weeks from now,” Nall said.

The University of Arkansas’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 21 new cases and 44 actives currently on campus. Since August 10th, the university has tested almost 12,000 people.

