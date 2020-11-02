‘We’re still fighting for Officer Joseph Mensah to be fired:’ Protesters continue to walk the streets of Wauwatosa

Regional News

WAUWATOSA, WI (WDJT) — It’s the same message from protesters week after week.

“We’re still fighting for Officer Mensah to be fired,” Chris Rockwood said.

Sunday, Nov 1., The Peoples Revolution, Indivisible Tosa and a few others joined together to walk the streets of Wauwatosa. They started and ended at Hart Park.

“I am disappointed in the mayor, the way the aftermath of the District Attorney Decision was handled,” Rockwood said.

During an interview with CBS 58 last month, Wauwatosa’s mayor said despite how people feel, they just can’t fire Officer Joseph Mensah.

“Legally we can’t fire him immediately, we have a Police and Fire Commission for that, that’s hearing the complaints of the Cole and Anderson family. That’s the avenue for firing and retaining an officer. He is entitled to due process,” Dennis McBride said.

“I think some people understand that, but that means we need to start talking to our legislature, and they have to start changing the rules,” Nydia Mauras-Jones said. She walked with the group on Sunday.

Protesters say they’re hoping the constant protesting will reach the mayor and the Wauwatosa Police department, but also people in the community.

“I think there’s cracks being made. I think people who have never thought about these issues are finally paying attention,” Mauras-Jones said.

One man stepped outside his home when he heard the protesters heading down his block.

“It’s a slippery slope. I am certainly not for violence, destruction of property. But I understand why people have to protest and I understand why they have to be a little edgier and make people uncomfortable,” John Kissinger said.

With the election around the corner, protesters say that should be an even more reason to hit the streets to allow their voices to be heard.

