2 people rescued from fire

YORK, PA (WPMT) — Two people were rescued by firefighters on Monday morning after a fire broke out in their home in York City, fire officials say.

The fire was confined to two homes on the 200 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Firefighters rescued two people from the second floor and they were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation according to York City Fire and Rescue.

The total damage to both homes is $185,000.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was an overloaded electrical circuit.

