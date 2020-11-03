Flames force three from home
HARVEYS LAKE, PA (WNEP) — Fire officials tell us flames broke out in the basement of the house on Second Street in Harveys Lake around 2:30 Tuesday morning.
Three people were inside; they got out okay.
They can’t stay there.
There’s no word what caused the fire in Luzerne County.
