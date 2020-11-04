City of Milwaukee approaching record homicide rate set back in 1991

Regional News

Milwaukee, WI (WDJT) — The city of Milwaukee is nearing its all-time record homicide rate.

The highest number of killings ever in Milwaukee was 165 in 1991. As of Nov. 4, Milwaukee has reached 164 homicides.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office reported the latest homicide was near 21st and Meinecke. An adult male was killed.

Milwaukee County is also seeing historic homicide numbers.

On Oct. 26, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said homicide numbers exceed the all-time record of 174 set in 1993.

