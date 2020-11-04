City raises bridge near Trump Tower as precaution on election night

Regional News

Chicago, IL (WBBM) — City officials have raised the Wabash Avenue bridge near Trump Tower downtown as a precaution, in anticipation of possible civil unrest on Election Night.

“The Wabash Bridge will be out of service this evening as part of a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of residents,” the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said in a statement.

All other streets, bridges, and CTA stops downtown remain open, according to OEMC. Officials are not planning to raise any other bridges or closing any streets at this point.

Over the summer, the city raised most of the Chicago River bridges downtown on multiple occasions, in response to widespread civil unrest and looting.

