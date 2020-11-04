CT proposes absentee voting without an excuse

Regional News

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — After a historic number of absentee ballots being returned was seen on Election Day in Connecticut, the Secretary of the State is pushing for this option to continue for voters in the future.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said she is proposing an amendment to the state’s Constitution that allows voters to choose voting by absentee ballot, without an excuse.

She said Connecticut is one of just six states that requires their voters to cast ballots in person on Election Day, unless there is a “statutorily defined excuse.”

“I think what’s clear is that people want these options,” Merrill said.

While votes were still being counted, Merrill says more than 675,000 voters used absentee ballots, most of them citing COVID-19 as the reason.

“Now they’ve actually experienced it themselves, and they’re like wow,” Merrill said.

A Constitutional Amendment to allow No-Excuse Absentee Balloting would need to pass each chamber of the General Assembly with a three-quarters majority. It would then go to the voters in 2022. If it passed each chamber with a simple majority, it would come back to the legislature seated in 2023, and if it passed each chamber again the voters could decide in a referendum on the 2024 ballot.

“More than 650,000 voters cast an absentee ballot in 2020 – the people have spoken. Now that voters have been able to vote by absentee ballot if they choose, it is manifestly unfair to tell them they cannot vote the way they wish in the future,” said Secretary Merrill. “The legislature should pass this Constitutional Amendment this year, and with a 75% supermajority so voters can have their say in the next election. Voters should be allowed to decide for themselves if they would like more options to vote, as voters have in the vast majority of other states. Connecticut voters should not have to wait years to make it easier for them to cast their votes and make their voices heard.”

There was a constitutional amendment to allow early voting that passed in the legislature in 2019, but it didn’t pass with three-quarters majority in each chamber. Therefore, it must come back to the legislature after the next legislature is seated. If it passes again, it would be on the ballot for voters to decide in 2022.

Some voters say those are great ideas, but others are reluctant to change the voting process.

“I do not support absentee ballots unless you’re infirm or you’re overseas or you’re doing something for your country that you can’t get to your town,” said Jane from Rocky Hill.

Political Science Professor Jonathan Wharton says Connecticut also need to work on existing problems, especially with Election Day registration. He also says the state should proceed carefully with new voting measures.

“We need to see the pitfalls and problems and predict them,” Wharton said.

Merrill isn’t the only one who wants to change the voting process.

