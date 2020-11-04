Police: Driver arrested after crashing car, punching officer

Regional News

Portland, OR (KPTV) — Officers arrested a driver after they say he crashed his car in northeast Portland and punched an officer in the face.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle accident in the 9400 block of Northeast Halsey Street around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators said the driver, Alexander Earl York, 26, of Portland, had walked away from the scene, but returned once officers arrived.

York grew agitated while officers were investigating and wanted to leave, according to law enforcement. When an officer tried to detain him, he punched that officer in the face, causing injury, law enforcement said.

York was arrested and lodged at the Multnomah County Jail, where he is facing charges including assaulting a public safety officer. York also had an outstanding warrant for the same crime, according to police.

The officers that was punched was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later released. No additional information was released.

