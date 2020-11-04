Potential voter intimidation incident under investigation

Regional News

Littleton, CO (KCNC) — Poll workers in Arapahoe County called police on two men who were taking videos of voters as they returned ballots. It happened on Monday at a ballot drop box on Prince Street in Littleton.

Arapahoe County shared the video one of the men took at the ballot box. The video is credited to AMAGANSETT PRESS/WATCHING THE WATCHMEN. One of the men was open carrying.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said it is being investigated as potential voter intimidation.

“The police were immediately dispatched and the two observers ended up leaving and we referred that incident to the attorney general for investigation and if it merits prosecution,” said Griswold.

The Arapahoe County Elections Division director told CBS4 that some voters felt unsafe with the video recording. After about 45 minutes, the men were asked to leave the property.

Official Comment from Amagansett Press:

We believe that many of our rights and civil liberties as American citizens on American soil are at great risk and that a simple act of civil disobedience has the power to effect great change. While we have no interest or intention in breaking any law, we are willing to stand up for freedom and the constitution at any time and at any place and do so in a responsible and productive manner. It is our goal to create free and open discussion whenever possible in an effort to educate both ourselves and anyone with a desire to learn. A well known rule of government is that ignorance is no excuse for the law. It is our stand that we as Americans have been either uninformed or misinformed regarding our laws and rights for far too long. We are not attorneys or scholars, however we have been involved in professional photography for over 30 years and have had our rights and freedoms challenged more times than we can remember. No one group or person has the ability to effect change across the board, however we are committed to doing our part by continuing to stand up for our constitutional right to free press and the right to take photographs and video in public. We want to thank you in advance for your support of what we do and want you to know that we are committed to working harder than ever to defend our rights, your rights and the Freedom to Film in Public!

