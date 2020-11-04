‘Significant progress’ made by Eversource in repairing gas outage

Regional News

DERBY, CT (WFSB) — More than 2,000 customers were impacted by a gas outage in Derby.

Eversource crews were called to it on Tuesday afternoon. The company said it set up a mobile command center and it brought in extra resources.

By Wednesday morning, Eversource said it made significant progress in its repairs.

“The next step is to turn service back on,” the company said. “Technicians will be coming door-to-door to relight your gas appliances and conduct a safety check starting at 8 a.m. [Wednesday]. For the safety of our customers, employees have been screened for COVID-19 and will be wearing masks and gloves.”

Derby Mayor Rich Dziekan said portions of the gas system in Derby were shut down to address the issue within the system.

Eversource said its crews were working as quickly as possible due to Tuesday night’s the cold temperatures.

Officials said Eversource employees may have tried to contact homeowners to be allowed access to gas meters.

Ansonia police asked residents to be home until 10 p.m. on Tuesday so Eversource could access the meters.

Ansonia schools were closed on Wednesday due to the outage and an issue with the gas supply to the Hilltop section of the city. Because of the outage, there was no heat or hot water to Ansonia schools.

No evacuations were needed.

