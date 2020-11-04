Teen’s first car purchase turns nightmare due to title issues

Regional News

Omaha, NE (WOWT) — The excitement of buying that first car turns to stress for a Papillion teenager.

Every time a police cruiser passes by, he may get pulled over even if he’s driving safely.

A heart-thumping moment for 18-year-old Justin Alexander.

Papillion officer asks, “You have your license registration proof of insurance please.”

Justin said, “I was quite nervous because I really didn’t know what would come from it. It’s my first time getting pulled over with expired tags.”

Intransit stickers from the internet car lot that expired 50 days ago.

Justin tells the officer, “I bought this car from them and they haven’t even signed over my title yet to the DMV.”

The dealership says the car seller gave them a clean Nebraska title. But that’s been rejected by local licensing officials who discovered a South Carolina title issued later with a lien on the same car.

Billy Alexander, Justin’s father said, “Yeah we said what are we supposed to do, and they said there’s been some confusion and mix-ups with the title so we’re trying to get a duplicate title reissued.”

But the hard-working college freshman can’t put it in neutral.

Justin’s parents both work and need their vehicles, so if he needs to go to work or school, he takes a chance driving on an expired in transit that’s seven weeks past due.

Justin knows another traffic stop may be around the next corner.

Justin said, “Every time I drive near or past a cop, I always get worried that I’m going to get pulled over this time.”

Papillion’s Chief says officers can’t always look the other way on expired in transit.

Chief Scott Lyons the Papillion Chief said, “That’s a little bit long, seven weeks. And we feel for people in these kinds of positions but that’s one of the reasons we suggest that you don’t complete that bill of sale and take possession of that vehicle until you have a title.”

The dealership manager says COVID may be a factor in getting a duplicate title from South Carolina. He says our title clerk is calling there religiously but it’s been a nightmare.

Coli Hunter, Treasurer’s Supervisor said, “We can’t process it or create a registration and title in your name until we have a title.”

A suggestion at the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office that Justin pays sales tax so he has a receipt if pulled over.

Billy Alexander said, “Finally a get out of jail free card.”

More like a ticket.

Papillion officer tells Justin, “I understand your heartache right now with your registration. This is a written warning ok.”

The internet car lot manager will offer a free loaner car with dealer plates for Justin to drive until the title issue can be sorted out. His father asked the motor vehicle industry licensing board to investigate what happened.

