Active search going on for escaped inmate from jail

BAY MINETTE, AL (WALA) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirms that there has been an escape from the county jail in Bay Minette.

Officials say a male inmate escaped from his cell around 3 a.m. today.

The sheriff’s office said deputies have an active search going on for the inmate at this time and will be sending out more information soon.

Chief Al Tolbert with the Bay Minette Police Department confirms that police officers from Bay Minette along with other law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search for the escaped inmate.

UPDATE FROM BCSO:

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance locating an escaped inmate. The inmate left the corrections center around 2:30 AM wearing an orange jump suit. It appears the inmate was able to get out of the corrections center due to ongoing construction.

The inmate is considered dangerous due to his past history of burglary, gun and drug charges. He was awaiting transfer to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on a firearms conviction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office 251-937-0202 or the United States Marshals Service in Mobile.

Jose Andres Rosado-Ortiz

Hispanic male 5’8” 180 lbs

Brown hair Brown eyes

Last known address was Robertsdale, AL. but he has also lived in Mobile, AL. The escapee also frequents the New Orleans, LA. area.

