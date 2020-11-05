Company finds niche to help other businesses stay open

Regional News

Wethersfield, CT (WFSB) — The pandemic has forced everyone to change how they go about their daily lives.

That’s especially true for many businesses looking to stay open.

However, a Wethersfield business has found a niche helping others stay open.

Wingsite Displays Inc. specializes in big exhibits typically seen at a trade show. But when that dried up, they quickly shifted to dividers people would see in restaurants and stores.

That’s helping keep them, and the economy, going.

“The first quarter of this year was the best first quarter we had in 28 years,” said Steve Walsh, president of Wingsite Displays.

The Wethersfield company had been filling plenty of orders for trade show exhibits this year, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to those shows, and to Wingsite’s business.

Early in the pandemic, Walsh noticed a demand for plexiglass dividers. That’s when he and his business partner saw a way to keep their company going.

“If we’re going to bring people back, they’re going to have to find some safe ways to do this,” Walsh said.

Wingsite now makes dividers for schools and municipal buildings, as well as restaurants and other businesses.

Some towns even used the plexiglass displays to provide safety during Tuesday’s election.

The dividers have been crucial to restaurants, allowing eateries to maximize indoor dining safely.

“Without them we wouldn’t be able to do nearly what we’re doing now,” said Vinny Carbone, who owns three Carbone’s restaurants.

He said that because Wingsite does custom orders, the dividers fit in with his restaurants’ atmospheres.

“They’re not only effective fighting the virus, but they’re architecturally really nice and we’ve had people comment on how nice they are,” Carbone said.

Walsh doesn’t know when trade shows will start back up. Events planned early next year are already being postponed until the summer. Walsh also said he’s worried orders for dividers will only last so long.

“I really don’t know, I mean every day’s a mystery to me,” Walsh said.

